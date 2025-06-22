Microfinance manager booked for abduction, harassment

June 22, 2025

Mysuru: Instances of harassment by microfinance companies continue to be a growing concern in the Mysuru region, despite the Karnataka Government enacting stringent laws to curb coercive loan recovery tactics and imposing strict penalties on violators.

An FIR has been registered against Ajith, Manager of Bajaj Microfinance in T. Narasipur, for allegedly abducting minors from a village in Malavalli taluk, Mandya district, in an attempt to recover dues.

The complaint was lodged by Naveen, a resident of Jalahalli village in T. Narasipur taluk, at the Belakavadi Police Station in Malavalli, Mandya district.

According to Naveen, his mother, Mangalamma, had taken a loan of Rs. 40,000 from Bajaj Microfinance in 2024, with monthly payments of Rs. 2,200. After paying 12 instalments, she missed the 13th instalment, prompting Ajith to repeatedly call Naveen, pressuring him to clear the dues.

On June 16, Naveen had dropped his wife and daughter in Poorigali village, Malavalli taluk, before returning to Mysuru. The microfinance representative allegedly visited the village when his wife and sister-in-law were not at home.

Naveen stated that he had visited his sister-in-law Shobha’s house in Poorigali village. While his wife Pramila was at work at a factory, Ajith allegedly went to Shobha’s house and verbally abused Naveen’s minor daughter using offensive language. The incident occurred when Naveen, his wife and his sister-in-law were not at home.

When the girl informed Ajith that her mother was at work in an incense sticks factory, he allegedly took her along with a boy from a neighbouring house to show him where her mother was working.

As they attempted to enter the factory without permission, they were denied entry, and Ajith subsequently returned the children to Shobha’s house.

Following this incident involving a minor girl, the Child Welfare Committee at Siddharthanagar, Mysuru, provided counselling to the girl. Naveen has filed a formal complaint at the Belakavadi Police Station, seeking action against Ajith for harassment and unauthorised intervention.