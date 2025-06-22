Microfinance manager booked for abduction, harassment
News, Top Stories

Microfinance manager booked for abduction, harassment

June 22, 2025

Mysuru:  Instances of harassment by microfinance companies continue to be a growing concern in the Mysuru region, despite the Karnataka Government enacting stringent laws to curb coercive loan recovery tactics and imposing strict penalties on violators.

An FIR has been registered against Ajith, Manager of Bajaj Microfinance in T. Narasipur, for allegedly abducting minors from a village in Malavalli taluk, Mandya district, in an attempt to recover dues.

The complaint was lodged by Naveen, a resident of Jalahalli village in T. Narasipur taluk, at the Belakavadi Police Station in Malavalli, Mandya district.

According to Naveen, his mother, Mangalamma, had taken a loan of Rs. 40,000 from Bajaj Microfinance in 2024, with monthly payments of Rs. 2,200. After paying 12 instalments, she missed the 13th instalment, prompting Ajith to repeatedly call Naveen, pressuring him to clear the dues.

On June 16, Naveen had dropped his wife and daughter in Poorigali village, Malavalli taluk, before returning to Mysuru. The microfinance representative allegedly visited the village when his wife and sister-in-law were not at home.

Naveen stated that he had visited his sister-in-law Shobha’s house in Poorigali village. While his wife Pramila was at work at a factory, Ajith allegedly went to Shobha’s house and verbally abused Naveen’s minor daughter using offensive language. The incident occurred when Naveen, his wife and his sister-in-law were not at home.

When the girl informed Ajith that her mother was at work in an incense sticks factory, he allegedly took her along with a boy from a neighbouring house to show him where her mother was working.

As they attempted to enter the factory without permission, they were denied entry, and Ajith subsequently returned the children to Shobha’s house.

Following this incident involving a minor girl, the Child Welfare Committee at Siddharthanagar, Mysuru, provided counselling to the girl. Naveen has filed a formal complaint at the Belakavadi Police Station, seeking action against Ajith for harassment and unauthorised intervention.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching