Udayagiri Police Station bifurcated

June 22, 2025

Mahadevapura Main Road to divide line between Udayagiri North, Udayagiri South

Mysuru: In response to a long-standing demand by elected representatives and residents, the State Government has issued a notification bifurcating the Udayagiri Police Station into two new Stations — Udayagiri North and Udayagiri South.

The order, issued by D.S. Nalina, Under Secretary, Internal Administration (Coordination), follows a proposal submitted by the office of the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP).

The original Udayagiri Police Station, carved out of Nazarbad Police Station in 1994, has long struggled to handle a large jurisdiction marked by communal sensitivity and high crime rates, including property thefts, clashes, and cases of murder and attempted murder.

According to official data, the Station registered 215 cases in 2022, 213 in 2023 and 209 so far this year. Over five years, Police have opened 624 new rowdy-sheets, recorded 1,872 cases under the Modus Operandi Bureau (MOB) and maintained 31 history-sheets on anti-social elements.

A diverse and busy area

The area under Udayagiri Police limits is highly diverse, with 78 Mosques, 59 Temples and 9 Churches, along with busy roads such as Azeez Sait Double Road (Mahadevapura Main Road) and parts of the Outer Ring Road.

With a population of 3,11,436, the bifurcation will place 1,48,964 people under Udayagiri North Police Station and 1,62,472 under Udayagiri South Police Station.

The current Udayagiri Police Station building will become Udayagiri South Police Station, while Udayagiri North will get a new building at CA Site No. 7 in Devanur First Stage.

Both Stations will have equal staff strength: One Police Inspector, four Police Sub-Inspectors, eight Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 24 Head Constables, 48 Constables and two Armed Police Constables. Mahadevapura Main Road will serve as the dividing line between the two jurisdictions.

The annual recurring expenditure is estimated at Rs. 6.11 crore, with a one-time non-recurring expenditure of Rs. 3.39 crore.

Local leaders, including Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait and former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, had repeatedly urged the Government to either set up a new full-fledged Police Station or at least a Sub-Station to ease the workload and improve law and order in the area.

Jurisdiction Details

Udayagiri North Police Station: Indira Gandhi Colony, Udayagiri 1st & 2nd Stages, Shaneshwara Layout, A.J. Block, Seeme Enne Colony, Satyanagar, Chayadevi Nagar, Shabnam Brigade Colony, Muneshwara Nagar, Christian Colony, Rajiv Nagar 1st & 3rd Stages, Lidkar Colony, Shantinagar North Block, N.G. Kareem Block, Ganesh Nagar A & B Blocks, KEB Colony, Chamundeshwari Block, CITB Colony, KHB Colony, Dollars Colony, Srinidhi Layout, Nagarajappa Enclave, Eden Garden and Rajivnagar 2nd Stage.

Udayagiri South Police Station: Kyathamaranahalli, Soliga Colony, Ghousianagar Farm Colony, K.N. Pura, SBM Colony, Gayathriupuram 2nd Stage, Renukadevi Block, Ghousianagar, Devanur Block, Ghousianagar A, B & C Blocks, Kalyangiri Nagar 1st to 5th Stages, Beedi Colony, KSCB Slum Quarters, Shantinagar, JSS Layout, Vidyashankar Layout, Sathagalli ‘A’ Zone, HPO and RMS Layout, Usmania Block, Sri Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Shantinagar South Block, Hyderali Block, Raghavendra Layout, Subhash Nagar and Azeez Sait Nagar.