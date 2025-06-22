A life in full bloom: Century of knowledge, service and faith

June 22, 2025

Celebrating her 100th birthday today, C.S. Mangalamma’s journey of words and wisdom is an inspiration to all

Mysuru: C.S. Mangalamma, whose graceful writing flows like a string of perfectly threaded pearls, lives a life that would put even the youth to shame. Today, June 22, she celebrates her hundredth birthday — a remarkable milestone marking a century of purposeful living.

A special literary event was held last Thursday at her residence in Brindavan Layout in city, where Mangalamma witnessed the release of two of her books — ‘Vishwaroopa Darshana’ and ‘Jeevana Dharmadarshini’ — by renowned scholar Dr. C.P. Krishnakumar (CPK).

The event held special significance as it marked an early celebration of her 100th birthday, three days in advance, through a simple ceremony at her home.

Dedicated to knowledge

Throughout her long journey, she has dedicated herself to spreading knowledge, serving her community & raising awareness about health. Her contributions to Kannada literature remain invaluable and even at this age, her passion for reading and writing shows no sign of fading.

Born on June 22, 1925, near Chamundi Hill, Mangalamma was the youngest daughter of Seetharama Shastri and Subbamma. She began her schooling at Ambale Annaiah Pandit School in Mysuru, continued at Maharani’s High School and completed her secondary education at the Tin School in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru. In 1939, she passed the Lower Secondary Examination with distinction.

In those times, girls’ education was rarely encouraged and her formal studies ended there. Undeterred, she cultivated many skills at home: Mastering embroidery, tailoring, bamboo crafts and learning Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English — a testament to her unquenchable thirst for knowledge.

Teaching from home

At 13, while honing her skills at home, Mangalamma was married in 1939 to S. Seetharamaiah, an Accounts Officer at the Mandya Mysugar Factory.

Marriage did not curb her zeal for learning, particularly Hindi. During the Quit India Movement in 1942, she actively participated in protests during the Hindi Prachar Sabha exams and was briefly jailed for her involvement.

In 1952, driven by her conviction that knowledge grows when shared, she began offering free Hindi lessons at home, starting with just two students. Over the next 30 years, she taught Hindi to thousands, without bias of caste, religion, gender, creed or age.

At the time, Hindi proficiency was vital for employment. Many who studied under her secured stable jobs and built better lives.

Remarkably, she sat for ‘Rashtrabhasha Praveena’ exam alongside her students — and passed with flying colours. In recognition, then Vice-President B.D. Jatti honoured her with a copper plaque in 1976.

Sri Ramakrishna’s ideals

While living in Bengaluru, her two elder brothers frequently visited the nearby Ramakrishna Ashram. Accompanying them for prasadam, she absorbed the spiritual discourses, which left a deep imprint on her mind.

Guided by Swami Somanandanathaji, the then President of Mysuru Ramakrishna Ashram, she later became an ardent promoter of literature about Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda in Mandya.

After moving from Mandya to Mysuru in 1977, Mangalamma expanded her community work. She gathered women from her neighbourhood and began training them in ‘gamaka,’ the traditional Kannada art of poetic storytelling, at Kannada Sahitya Parishat. She not only taught but also performed, reciting and interpreting classical works.

In 1995, her journey of selfless service entered another chapter when she joined Chethana Trust on Manandavadi Road, Mysuru. For 13 years, she volunteered tirelessly: Organising free health camps, teaching in rural schools, training persons with disabilities and raising health awareness in underserved communities.

Through Ramakrishna Ashram’s Jnanavahini programme, she carried Swami Vivekananda’s ideals to remote villages.

A new chapter

While serving at Chetana Trust, Mangalamma began writing around 1990, starting with short essays. Encouraged by spiritual mentors — Swami Somanathanandaji, Swami Ranganathanandaji and her monk brothers before they embraced renunciation, Swami Sthitatmananda and Swami Ananyananda — she gradually found her literary voice.

Since then, she has authored 16 published works, including ‘Mahabharata Katha Sangraha’, ‘Chintanadhaare’, ‘Swastha Badukige Bhagavad Gite Mattu Sahasrakirana’, ‘Nudinamana’ (poems and devotional songs), ‘Tochiddu Geechiddu’ (aphorisms), ‘Vishwapriya Sanyasi Swami Ranganathananda’, ‘Sri Sarada Devi Charite’ (in verse), ‘Belakindi’ (essays), ‘Bhavya Jeevanada Inuku Nota’, ‘Nadigegondu Bidige’ (moral tales) and more. Her catalogue also includes ‘Divya Shikshana Devige — Shrimāte’, ‘Saralatheyalli Belagida Divyate — Shrimāte’, ‘Ramayanadallina Pramukha Sōdararu’, ‘Vanaparvadallina Neetikategalu’. ‘Marulu Muniyana Kagga’, ‘Vishwaroopa Darshana’ and ‘Jeevana Dharmadarshini’.

Yet, her creative thirst remains unquenched. Far from resting on her laurels, she dreams of offering even more to the world through her words.

Honours bestowed

In recognition of her lifetime of service, Mangalamma has received numerous accolades. She was honoured by Brindavan Layout residents in 2004 and 2012, received Sir M. Visvesvaraya Award from Mandya Zilla Brahmana Sabha in 2016 and has been recognised by Chetana Trust and Gamaka Kala Parishat.

In 2017, Mysuru Art Gallery honoured her, followed by ‘Shikshana Ratna Merugiri’ award from Venkatagiri Prakashana in 2018. She has also been felicitated by Acharya Vidya Kula and Vijaya Vittala Institutions.

[Star of Mysore wishes Mangalamma a happy 100th birthday.]

A lifestyle that inspires

As Mangalamma steps into her centenary year, her daily routine remains an example of graceful living. Rising at 4.30 am, she starts her day with devotional hymns, cleans and sprinkles the front yard, and draws rangoli. By 5.30 am, she brews fresh coffee and enjoys it with her son, Narahari, sharing warm morning conversations.

After breakfast, she dedicates time to reading and writing, sitting on the floor, shaping each letter tenderly, like pearls on a thread. Despite not using modern appliances like a refrigerator or washing machine, she manages her household with dignity.

Her evenings are spent watching news channels in different languages, staying informed about local, national and global events. She never misses special programmes and retires for the night by 9.30 pm, keeping to this disciplined routine unfailingly.

“Life naturally has its share of success and failure, ups and downs. To fear it and resort to suicide is cowardice. In these hundred years, I’ve walked through each phase with joy. All that I have achieved has been possible through the support of my family, and above all, through the grace of God. Through writing, I hope to correct the ills of society.”

— C.S. Mangalamma, Centenarian

By Ganesh Anil