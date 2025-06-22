US B-2 Spirit bombers flew 37 hours to hit Iran

June 22, 2025

Washington: US B-2 Spirit bombers flew non-stop for about 37 hours from Missouri to deliver what President Donald Trump called a “very successful attack” on Iran’s nuclear programme early Sunday, The New York Times has reported, quoting an unnamed US official. The stealth bombers, refuelling several times mid-air, struck three key Iranian nuclear sites: Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan.

The strikes, carried out with a combination of bunker-buster bombs and Tomahawk missiles, were the most direct US military action against Iran in years. Trump said six bunker-buster bombs were dropped on Fordow and around 30 Tomahawk missiles targeted other nuclear installations. The Pentagon confirmed B-2 bombers were used in the attack, which came after days of rising tensions and a week of escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran.

On Saturday, US had repositioned B-2 bombers to Pacific island of Guam. These aircraft are capable of deploying the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator, designed to destroy deeply buried targets like Fordow.

An Iranian official, cited by Tasnim news agency, confirmed damage to part of the Fordow site from “enemy airstrikes.”

The US strike followed a series of Israeli operations on Iranian nuclear facilities in recent days. While Israel has successfully carried out covert operations in the past, experts believe it lacked the firepower to breach Fordow’s defences.

Trump’s decision to join the campaign marked a major escalation. “All US planes are safely on their way home,” Trump posted on Truth Social, congratulating “our great American Warriors.” He is expected to address the nation in a televised Oval Office speech later on the day.