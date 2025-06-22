US planes bomb three nuclear stations in Iran

June 22, 2025

America officially joins Israel’s war, raising fears of wider conflict

Washington: The United States on Sunday bombed three nuclear sites in Iran, officially joining Israel’s war against the country and heightening fears of a dramatic escalation in the region. Hours after American warplanes and submarines struck the Iranian nuclear facilities, Iran and Israel exchanged missile attacks.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation confirmed strikes on three of its nuclear sites and declared that it would not allow the attacks to halt the development of its “national industry” — a veiled reference to its nuclear programme.

The agency also condemned the strikes as violations of international law but did not specify the extent of the damage caused by the US attacks announced by President Donald Trump.

‘Bully of the Middle East’: President Trump, who on Friday, had said he would take two weeks to decide whether to intervene, addressed the nation after the strikes. He said American forces had “completed a very successful attack” on Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan facilities — marking the first direct US attack on Iranian soil since 1979 Iranian Revolution.

“Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely obliterated. Strikes were a spectacular military success,” Trump declared in a televised Oval Office address, adding that Iran, which he called “the bully of the Middle East”, must now make peace or face far greater consequences.

“There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days,” Trump warned, asserting that US has “many targets left” and would destroy them “with precision, speed and skill” if necessary.

In retaliation, Iran launched a fresh missile barrage at Israel, reportedly injuring at least 11 people. More than 20 missiles were fired at Haifa and Tel Aviv, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it also targeted Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv. “Sirens sounding across Israel due to another Iranian missile launch,” Israel Defence Forces (IDF) posted on X.

The Israeli military confirmed it has begun a “series of strikes” on military targets in western Iran and had destroyed missile launchers and Iranian soldiers involved in the latest attacks.

‘Congratulations, President Trump’: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised President Trump after the strikes, calling the US action “historic.”

“Congratulations, President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history,” Netanyahu said in a video address. He added, “President Trump and I often say: ‘Peace through strength.’ First comes strength, then comes peace. And tonight, Donald Trump and the United States acted with a lot of strength.”

Netanyahu hailed “Operation Rising Line” as evidence of Israel’s resolve but said America’s strike was “unsurpassed.” He declared that Trump’s leadership had created a “pivot of history” that could lead the Middle East to “a future of prosperity and peace.”