Investment scam: Retired officer loses Rs. 22.4 lakh

June 22, 2025

Mysuru: A retired officer from Mysuru lost over Rs. 22 lakh in an online investment scam involving a fake company.

The 68-year-old resident of Krishnamurthypuram came across an advertisement related to trading on social media. He called the mobile number provided in the advertisement, where he was given details about the investment.

He was informed that Adarsh Reddy, a manager from FinBridge Finance, would contact him for further details.

Shortly after, a person claiming to be Adarsh Reddy contacted him via WhatsApp call and convinced him to download an app. Following the instructions given, the victim transferred Rs. 22.40 lakh in multiple transactions to the bank account provided by the fraudster.

Later, the scammers cut off all communication, and the victim was unable to withdraw his invested money. A complaint has been registered at the CEN (Cyber Crime, Economic Offences and Narcotics) Police Station regarding the incident.