July 2, 2026

This time in City Law Courts

Police conduct thorough checks; declare e-mail threat a hoax

Mysuru: Just four days after bomb threat e-mails had triggered a security scare at two major hotels in the city on June 28, miscreants again sent a similar threat e-mail today to the Principal District and Sessions Judge (PDJ) of Mysuru.

The e-mail was sent to pdjmys [email protected] at 1.59 am from a person with the name ‘Pavala Malli’ ([email protected]).

The message read as ‘The Girl who cried wolf: 13 poison gas + RDX bombs to blast in your court between 1.15 pm and 3 pm.’

The sender also asked to evacuate the judges and innocent members of the public by noon.

Court staff checked the e-mails this morning and promptly informed PDJ Usha Rani, who then notified the Lakshmipuram Police Station.

Soon, bomb squads, dog squads and other squads were pressed to the Court Complexes on Krishnaraja (K.R.) Boulevard and Malalavadi in Jayanagar.

The bomb detection squad had completed checking all major spots at both Court Complexes, including the 53 Court Halls, canteens, libraries, auditoriums, office rooms and parking areas, before the Judges, advocates, Court staff and the public entered the premises.

The Court authorities, the Bar Association and the Police described the frisking as a routine security exercise to prevent panic similar to that witnessed on Jan. 5, 2026, when the Court received a similar bomb threat e-mail.

Security personnel screened everyone entering the Court Complexes using Door-Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs) and Hand-Held Metal Detectors (HHMDs).

After conducting a comprehensive search of the premises, the Police declared the bomb threat to be a hoax, following which Court proceedings resumed as usual.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mysore Bar Association President S. Lokesh said, “It was not only Mysuru Court but similar threats have been sent to other Courts in State and country on earlier occasions. On noticing the mail, the matter was brought to notice of Principal District and Sessions Judge, the Bar Association and the Police. While the Court proceedings were stopped during the previous incident, this time, the proceedings were conducted as usual. Miscreants responsible for such incidents must be booked & brought to justice.”

It may be recalled, panic had gripped the Court Complex on K.R. Boulevard on Jan. 5, when news of a possible bomb blast triggered a stampede-like situation as people ran out of the premises.

The incident also revived memories of the cooker bomb blast at the toilet in the Court Complex on Aug. 1, 2016, in which a schoolgirl was injured after the explosion at around 4.30 pm.