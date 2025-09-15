Boom Test for Jumbos

September 15, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The first round of cannon firing rehearsal to acclimatise the Dasara elephants and horses of the Mounted Police to the thunderous sounds of cannons was successfully conducted this morning at the Dasara Exhibition parking lot, marking an important step in the preparations for the grand finale of the Mysuru Dasara celebrations.

All 14 Dasara elephants, led by the majestic Golden Howdah carrier Abhimanyu, were ceremoniously brought from the Mysore Palace premises through the Jayamarthanda Gate.

After crossing the Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road, the herd was received at the entrance of the Dasara Exhibition Grounds by Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Ayub Khan, CEO Rudresh and other officials.

As a mark of respect and tradition, Ayub Khan and his team performed special puja to the elephants, showering them with flower petals before they were allowed entry into the premises.

“It is a proud moment to welcome the Dasara elephants to the Exhibition Grounds. Performing puja and showering flowers is our way of honouring their role in this historic festival,” Ayub Khan said.

Cannon types, gunpowder

Once inside, the elephants were led to the parking area near Mahatma Gandhi Road, where they were joined by 38 horses from the Mounted Police force. The combined drill aimed to prepare both animals for the loud, booming sounds they will face during the Jumboo Savari procession on Vijayadashami Day.

Seven cannons — three short-barreled and four long- barreled cannons — were lined up by the Pirangi Dal team. 1.8 kg of gunpowder was used for each short-barrel cannon shot and 1.2 kg of gunpowder was used for each long-barrel cannon shot. In total, 35 to 38 kg of gunpowder was consumed for firing 21 shots.

As it was the first rehearsal, a two-minute interval was maintained between shots to allow the elephants and horses to relax and adjust.

Slight panic reaction

To gradually prepare the animals, the session began with loud crackers. Initially, elephants Srikanta and Hemavathi panicked slightly at the first explosion but calmed down after the second round.

When the actual cannon firing began, Hemavathi, Srikanta and Prashantha initially displayed signs of fear and turned their backs to the cannons. However, by the third round of firing, they regained composure.

In contrast, elephants Abhimanyu, Bhima, Gopi, Prashantha and Mahendra showed remarkable courage, approaching the cannons fearlessly, even sniffing the smoke from the gunpowder before returning to their positions.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Dr. I.B. Prabhu Gowda confirmed that the first rehearsal went on smoothly, with the elephants adapting well to the booming cannon sounds. “Two more rehearsals will be held in the coming days to ensure they are fully prepared,” he said.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar added that safety was prioritised throughout the event. Fire-resistant jackets and helmets were provided to the Pirangi Dal team and the general public was strictly barred from entering the area during the drill.

The event was closely monitored by senior officials, including DCPs R.N. Bindu Mani and K.S. Sundar Raj, City Armed Reserve DCP Siddanagowda Patil, Mounted Police Commandant Maruthi and Palace Security ACP Chandrashekar.