Dasara Nada Habba-2022: List of 20 elephants for jumbo squad readied

July 17, 2022

Final list to be decided at High-Level Meeting

Mysore/Mysuru: The Forest Department officials, who had begun the process of selecting elephants for this year’s Dasara by visiting various elephant camps and inspecting 30 elephants, have concluded the selection process and have prepared a list of 20 elephants.

The Forest Department officials, led by Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Dr. V. Karikalan, who had visited Mathigodu Elephant Camp, Anekadu and Dubare Elephant Camps and also Rampura Elephant Camp in Bandipur, inspected the elephants at the camps for two days and have prepared a list of 20 elephants, which included seven female elephants, which would be sent to Bengaluru.

The Dasara High-Level Meeting is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on July 19 and the final list of 14 to 15 elephants will be decided at the meeting.

In this backdrop, the team of Forest Officials and veterinarians have completed screening of the elephants pertaining to their health condition, behaviour, whether the tuskers are in musth and the physical fitness of female elephants among others.

DCF Dr. Karikalan, speaking to SOM, said that the process of selecting elephants for this year’s Dasara has been completed.

“The Forest officials’ team, along with veterinarians, visited four elephant camps and inspected 30 elephants out of which a list of 20 elephants has been prepared. There are plans to bring 14 to 15 elephants to take part in this year’s Dasara Mahotsav. The elephants will be brought to Mysuru in two batches. After the final list of elephants is decided at the Dasara High-Level Meeting in Bengaluru, a meeting with the Forest officials of the respective elephant camps where the selected elephants are housed will be held,” the DCF said.

Range Forest Officer (RFO) Santosh M. Hugar and Forest officials and staff of respective elephant camps were present.