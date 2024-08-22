Dasara elephants to enter Palace tomorrow

August 22, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The first batch of nine Dasara elephants led by howdah carrier Abhimanyu, will be accorded a traditional welcome at Jayamarthanda Gate of Mysore Palace, during the auspicious Tula Lagna between 10 am and 10.30 am tomorrow (Aug. 23).

According to Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who is also the Dasara Special Officer, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, will grace the occasion, during which Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, will give a formal start to the ceremony organised by Mysore Palace Board.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K. Venkatesh, Chairman of Jungle Lodges and Resorts Limited Anil Chikkamadu, Chairman of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda and Vice-Chairman of Karnataka State Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority Dr. Pushpa Amarnath will be present.

Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa will preside over the ceremony.

Mysuru and Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Chamarajanagar MP Sunil Bose will be the chief guests.

MLAs Tanveer Sait, G.T. Devegowda, D. Ravishankar, G.D. Harish Gowda, Darshan Dhruvanarayan and K. Harishgowda and MLCs A.H. Vishwanath, Madhu G. Madegowda, C.N. Manjegowda, Dr. S. Yathindra, Dr.D. Thimmaiah and K. Vivekananda, MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda and Chairman of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Ayub Khan will be the guests.