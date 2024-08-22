Planters seek GST exemption for black pepper, cardamom
News

Planters seek GST exemption for black pepper, cardamom

August 22, 2024

Hunsur: A delegation of Codagu Planters Association (CPA) met Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Aug. 20 during the 109th birth anniversary of former CM Devaraj Urs at Kallahalli, Hunsur.

The CPA presented a memorandum requesting the MP’s intervention to secure GST exemption for black pepper and cardamom. The delegation was led by CPA Chairman A. Nanda Belliappa and comprising Vice-Chairman A.A. Chengappa, members K.K. Vishwanath, K.K. Belliappa, Muthu Cariappa, and Secretary C.K. Belliappa.

The CPA’s memorandum highlighted that GST authorities have been issuing notices to coffee growers, insisting on GST registration due to the tax on black pepper. They argue that while green pepper is not subject to GST, dried black pepper attracts tax.

The CPA contends that the drying process does not alter the fundamental nature of the produce and should not impact the tax-exempt status of black pepper and cardamom.

This stance is supported by Section 2(7) of the CGST Act 2017, which exempts individuals or Hindu Undivided Families engaged in cultivation by their workers or with the help of family members or hired workers from GST registration.

The CPA also pointed out that imposing GST on black pepper and cardamom is inconsistent with the treatment of similar commodities like paddy and red chillies, which are exempt from GST.

The delegation briefed MP Yaduveer Wadiyar on the issue, who assured them that he would raise the matter with the Union Finance Ministry. A memorandum has also been submitted to the Union Finance Minister and the Finance Secretary through the MP.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching