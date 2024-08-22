Dowry harassment: Woman hangs self; husband jumps into lake

August 22, 2024

Mob ransacks house, sets copra godown on fire

Kikkeri: A 24-year-old woman, unable to bear alleged harassment for dowry, ended her life by hanging self. Her husband, fearing outbursts from his wife’s family members and relatives, also allegedly ended his life by jumping into a lake at Gaddehosur village in Mandya district.

While the body of the woman, identified as B.R. Dhanalakshmi alias Swathi, was found hanging, the body of her husband, identified as Mohan, was found in the lake.

As soon as the news of the death of Swathi reached her parents and relatives, a large crowd of villagers, who arrived from Bevinahalli and Gaddehosur, reportedly ransacked Mohan’s house and set the copra godown on fire, thus expressing their anger.

Swathi, daughter of Rajegowda of Bevinahalli village, was given in marriage to Mohan, son of Manjegowda of Gaddehosur village two years ago. Manjegowda is a native of Inurhalli village, who had purchased a farm land at Gaddehosur, where he had built a farm house and was residing there with his family.

Swathi and Mohan couple has a 11-month-old baby. The couple was leading a happy life initially until differences in opinions cropped up leading to frequent quarrels. Mohan, who was addicted to cricket betting, had lost a large sum of money resulting in him pestering Swathi to bring money from her parents, it is learnt.

Earlier too, a big fight had taken place following which Swathi’s uncle Ravi and Nagesh of Gaddehosur village had advised Mohan to mend his ways and lead a happy life. But on Tuesday, Swathi committed suicide.

Mohan, on hearing that his wife Swathi had committed suicide, ran away from the spot and jumped into the lake which is at a distance and ended his life. His body was found in the lake on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Swathi’s parents, alleging that their daughter was physically tortured and murdered, have lodged a complaint with Kikkeri Police stating that Mohan and his parents were trying to project the death as suicide.

They have stated in the complaint that they had given Mohan 400 grams of gold at the time of marriage besides giving him (Mohan) Rs. 3 lakh cash two months ago. As Swathi had given birth to a girl child, Mohan and his parents were abusing her and were pestering her to bring more money from her parents and held Mohan and his parents responsible for Swathi’s death.

On Tuesday, upon learning about the death of Swathi, Rajegowda and his family members went to the farm house at Gaddehosur and the villagers of Bevinahalli and Gaddehosur also arrived at the farm house.

As Mohan and his parents were not present at the farm house, the angry villagers reportedly ransacked the house and set the copra godown on fire.

Kikkeri Police, who rushed to the spot, had a tough time controlling the angry villagers. Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi, Additional SPs C.E. Thimmaiah and Gangadharaiah and Nagamangala Sub-Division Dy.SP A.R. Sumit also rushed to the spot. As the situation had flared up, additional Police force was summoned.

Based on the complaint from Swathi’s parents, Kikkeri Police, who have registered a case against Mohan, his father Manjegowda and mother Rathnamma are investigating.