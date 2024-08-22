MUDA scam won’t cloud Dasara festival: District Minister
MUDA scam won’t cloud Dasara festival: District Minister

August 22, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Social Welfare and District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa has clarified that the developments related to the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site scam won’t have any effect on the forthcoming Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara festival, as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has not committed any wrong.

He was speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the launch of Gajapayana at Veeranahosahalli Gate in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve Forest at Hunsur taluk in the district on Wednesday.

Reiterating that Dasara will be celebrated with pomp and gaiety, Minister Dr. Mahadevappa sought to clear the air over the existence of the Government.

“BJP and JD(S) coalition leaders are waiting with bated breath, anticipating the fall of the Government. This reminds me of the saying — The fox waits for something to fall, but nothing will  fall. While there is another saying — Elephant won’t stop walking,” said Dr. Mahadevappa, chiding the Opposition parties.

CM Siddaramaiah’s Government is stable and will complete its five year term in office and let there be no doubt over this, added the Minister.

