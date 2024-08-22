Amateur Bhavageethe singers showcase talent at ‘Geethadhare’

August 22, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysore Unit of Karnataka Sugama Sangeetha Parishad had organised a two-day programme ‘Geethadhare’ for amateur Bhavageethe singers at the Suvarna Karnataka Sambhrama Dasara Exhibition. The event, held on Aug. 17 and 18, was a huge success, attracting a packed crowd.

Mysore Unit President Dr. Nagaraj Bairy presided over the event, which featured 48 amateur singers showcasing their talents. The programme aimed to instill confidence in aspiring amateur light music singers from Mysuru.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, the chief guest on the first day, praised the meaningful programme, stating that providing a platform to amateur singers has given them confidence. He promised to support the Parishad’s future initiatives and suggested inviting renowned music directors in next year’s similar programmes.

Journalist Amshi Prasannakumar, the chief guest on the second day, appreciated the Mysore Unit’s efforts in organising the programme and providing a platform for amateur singers.

He commended the Unit’s leadership under President Nagaraj Bairy, which has attracted 48 amateur singers from different districts to a public platform.

The programme was the result of an audition held on Aug. 11, where 48 singers were selected. Famous poet Jayappa Honnali, judges David Pratibanjali, Prof. A.D. Srinivas, Rajesh Padiyar, Indrani Anantharam and Rashmi Chikmagalur participated in the event.

Ganesh Bhatt (keyboard), Indu Shekhar (tabla), Pradeep (guitar) and Kiran (rhythm pad) ensured the programme’s musical success. Ajay Shastri narrated the programme.

Vice-President Gangadharappa, Secretary Siri Balu and PRO N. Bettegowda were present at the event.

The Mysore Unit has successfully organised several programmes, including ‘Geetotsava’, ‘Jogada Siri Belakinalli’, ‘Sugama Sangeet Kalika Camp’ and ‘Kaviya Nodi Kavite Heli’ since its inception eight months ago.