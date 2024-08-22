BAI holds day-long training programme for painters
August 22, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Builders’ Association of India (BAI), Mysore Centre, had organised a day-long “Painters Training Programme” at its premises in city recently.

The function was inaugurated by lighting the lamp by the dignitaries.  A.S. Yoganarasimha, Chairman of BAI Mysore Centre welcomed. Chief guest A.R. Ravindra Bhat, former Managing Trustee of Mysore Builders’ Charitable Trust (MBCT) asked the working class to utilise the medical health check up camps and training programmes conducted by MBCT and BAI.

Guest of honour Ravi Krishnan, Regional Sales Manager, MRF Vapocure Paints, appreciated BAI Mysore for conducting the training and also for providing other facilities for construction fraternity. In all, 94 painters participated in three training sessions covering various subjects such as safety measures on painting site, product knowledge of MRF paints and benefits on training painters.

At the valedictory function, the BAI Chairman expressed gratitude to coordinators S. Vasudevan, C. Vishwanath, H. Ashwatnarayana, B. Sivakumar, D. Ashwatha and G.V. Balu Gowda for showcasing their leadership skills by meticulously organising this event.

BAI Chairman  Yoganarasimha also extended gratitude to Ravi Krishnan, Regional Sales Manager from MRF Vapocure Paints, for their outstanding delivery, which contributed to the success of this training.

All the participants were provided a certificate and stipend.  V. Srinath, Chairman-Elect, proposed the vote of thanks.

