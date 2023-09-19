Cauvery row: Protesting farmers detained

September 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: About 50 farmers were detained by the Police for staging a flash protest in front of KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand, on Mother Teresa Road in the city this morning, opposing the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Today morning, a total of 5,735 cusecs of water was let out from Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Mandya district.

The farmers, led by State Sugarcane Growers Association President Kurubur Shanthakumar, supported by Federation of State Farmers Organisations and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Mysuru District Unit, staged protest in front of the exit gate of the bus stand (from where buses depart towards Bengaluru and other destinations), restricting the departure of buses for some time, besides bringing the busy traffic on the road to a screeching halt.

Venting anguish against the State Government, one of the protesting farmers also hit a poster of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who holds Water Resources portfolio, with his footwear, besides stamping on the poster that was torn in the melee.

The agitators also raised slogans, alleging that the State Government which had earlier taken a stand not to release Cauvery water from KRS Reservoir to Tamil Nadu has started releasing the water.

The Police detained the farmers for staging protest without obtaining permission and took them to City Armed Reserve (CAR) Police Grounds.

Earlier, Kurubur Shanthakumar convened a meeting to discuss about the prevailing situation related to Cauvery dispute, at PWD Guest House near Mini Vidhana Soudha in Nazarbad. During the meeting, it was decided to stage a protest to keep the heat on State Government, instead of holding the meeting, it is said.