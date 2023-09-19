MP flags off MCC’s Indian Swachhata League 2.0
September 19, 2023

Brand Ambassadors of Swachh Bharat Mission Falkia Khan and Mandya Ramesh take part in cleanliness drive

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Swachh Survekshan-2023, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) launched ‘Indian Swachhata League (ISL) 2.0’ in city on Sept. 17.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa flagged off the ISL drive near Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple aimed at mobilising youngsters.

The drive saw active participation of Brand Ambassadors of Swachh Bharat Mission Falkia Khan, a skillfull student-public speaker and Mandya Ramesh, a noted theatre personality. Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, MCC Deputy Commissioner (Administration) G.S. Somashekar and other Officers were present.

The signatures were collected from the participants, along with administering oath to them.

The first batch of nine Dasara elephants camping at Mysore Palace premises, added colour to the flagging-off of the ISL drive.

Later, a human chain was formed at Gandhi Square to spread the message of keeping the city clean and tidy. It was followed by a walkathon to Gun House Circle in city.

MCC has further plans to conduct more awareness programmes like painting, shramdaan (voluntary service), as Sept. 15 to Oct. 2 is observed as ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ fortnight.

MCC Health Officer Dr. N.P. Venkatesh, Executive Engineer Sindhu, all Zonal Officers, Environment Engineers and Revenue Inspectors were present.

