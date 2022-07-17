Danger looms as retaining wall of Kodagu DC Office loosens

July 17, 2022

Traffic on Madikeri-Mangaluru Road banned; PWD issues notice to construction company

Rs. 7.5 crore project turning out to be a costly affair; No threat to Office as of now, says DC

Madikeri: Traffic movement on the Madikeri-Mangaluru Highway has been banned as the retaining wall of the Kodagu Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) Office — located at a steep gradient on the road — faces the threat of collapse. The Police have taken this precautionary step late last night considering the safety of the motorists.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has issued a notice to the construction company and the company that planned and provided technical knowledge for the retaining wall. The notice mentions that the entire risk of the project will be on the construction company and not on the District Administration. The retaining wall project was taken up at a cost of Rs. 7.5 crore.

On July 8, Star of Mysore had published a report under the title ‘Kodagu DC Office retaining wall gives way as water seeps in’ warning about the imminent danger. But ironically, the PWD officials had then denied that the wall was under the threat of collapse as advanced technology had been used to construct the wall.

But now, the same PWD officers have issued notice to the construction company asking it to take corrective measures. Seeing the wall loosening up, the Madikeri Town Police have banned vehicle movement on the road that is usually busy as it links Mysuru and Mangaluru.

Barricades have been laid at the entrance of the road at General Thimayya Circle. Vehicles coming to Madikeri from Mangaluru and vehicles heading towards Mangaluru have been directed to proceed via the Mekeri-Thalathmane-Appangala route.

The Police, PWD officials and engineers are camping at the place and this morning, plastic sheets were being fixed to the crevices of the retaining wall to prevent water seepage. The Reinforced Earth Wall (RE Wall) was being pushed inside using machines as part of ‘re-nailing work’ so that the wall does not collapse. Sand bags will be laid next to the retaining wall up to a height of four metres towards the road to prevent collapse, officials said.

Kodagu DC clarifies

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Dr. B.C. Satish clarified that as of now there is no threat to the DC Office and the Office will not be shifted. “I am the administrative head and not a technical expert. The PWD engineers must certify the safety of the wall and many senior officers and Ministers have visited the place. The PWD must consult structural engineers, soil engineers and other experts and take corrective measures,” he said.

The wall is over 140 metres in length and the height is over 40 feet. Mysuru-based Ayyappa Constructions is undertaking the works. The work was supposed to be completed in December 2021 but got delayed due to relentless rain. ‘Terrarm’, a New Delhi-based structural engineering company, provided the technical specifications, structure and design to build the wall.

Notice issued to companies

Following concerns of wall collapse, the PWD officials have issued notices to Ayyappa Constructions and ‘Terrarm’ putting the onus, risk and safety aspects on them.

PWD Assistant Engineer Devaraj told SOM that as per the contractual obligations, the construction company and the designer company must bear all the risks and they must reconstruct, repair or restore the wall. “The PWD has provided the funds and the risk is on the companies. We have issued notices asking the company authorities to visit the place and take up immediate corrective measures as public safety is involved. If the wall collapses, they will be held responsible and the damages will be recovered from them,” Devaraj said.