Elderly man carried to Sub-Registrar Office on a stretcher

July 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In yet another case of Government apathy, a differently abled octogenarian man had to be carried on a stretcher at the Mysuru South Sub-Registrar office at Ramakrishnanagar for putting his signature to a property registration document recently.

The elderly man, who was unable to walk, had to be carried on a stretcher to the first floor of the office building, as the building lacked a lift or a ramp to go up the building. A city family had brought the octogenarian disabled man to Ramakrishnanagar Sub-Registrar office and as there was no lift, four of the family were forced to carry him on a stretcher to the first floor of the building just for signing a property document and carried him again to the ground floor after the job was done.

The other people who had come to the Sub-Registrar office and were witness to the incident, were seen cursing the apathy of the Government, which is blind to the plight of disabled citizens.

The office is visited by hundreds of people every day for property registration and other works. But despite being a key Government office, the Sub-Registrar office building lacks facilities and are of no-help for disabled persons, pregnant women and other such people who find it hard to climb up to the building for their work. The people argue that the registration work currently being carried out on the first floor should be shifted to the ground floor as this will help a lot. If not possible to shift to the first floor, the authorities should take initiatives for providing disabled friendly measures such as lift, ramp, wheel-chairs, etc.

The Ramakrishnanagar Sub-Registrar office is functioning from a rented building and the situation at other Government offices functioning from rented premises is no better, as they too lack disabled-friendly measures.