COVID: Booster dose vaccination drive begins in city and district

July 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Centre announcing free COVID booster dose for all adults aged between 18 and 59 years, the booster dose (Third dose) vaccination drive began across the district yesterday.

DHO Dr. K.H. Prasad said that the free vaccination drive in Mysuru commenced on Saturday soon after the drive was launched by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Bengaluru.

Pointing out that 28,000 eligible people, who had taken the first and second doses of the vaccine earlier, were administered booster dose on the first day (July 16), he said that the drive was launched in Mysuru at the District Hospital at Metagalli on KRS Road and simultaneously at all the Primary, Community and Taluk Health Centres of the district. The drive will go on for 75 days, he added.

DHO Dr. Prasad further said that the vaccination drive for Journalists and their family members will take place at Vartha Bhavan on Dhanvantri Road tomorrow (July 18).