COVID: Booster dose vaccination drive begins in city and district
News

COVID: Booster dose vaccination drive begins in city and district

July 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Centre announcing free COVID booster dose for all adults aged between 18 and 59 years, the booster dose (Third dose) vaccination drive began across the district yesterday.

DHO Dr. K.H. Prasad said that the free vaccination drive in Mysuru commenced on Saturday soon after the drive was launched by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Bengaluru.

Pointing out that 28,000 eligible people, who had taken the first and second doses of the vaccine earlier, were administered booster dose on the first day (July 16), he said that the drive was launched in Mysuru at the District Hospital at Metagalli on KRS Road and simultaneously at all the Primary, Community and Taluk Health Centres of the district. The drive will go on for 75 days, he added.

DHO Dr. Prasad further said that the vaccination drive for Journalists and their family members will take place at Vartha Bhavan on Dhanvantri Road tomorrow (July 18).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching