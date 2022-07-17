Firms evince keen interest in Mysuru STPI Incubation Centre

July 17, 2022

15 companies come forward to set up base; Unit likely to open by this Dasara

Mysore/Mysuru: Even before the completion of the construction, the incubation centre of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) at Hebbal Industrial Area in Mysuru is drawing interest from companies to set up shop in Mysuru. Over 15 companies have evinced keen interest in establishing their firms.

Land for the construction work of the IT infrastructure at a cost of Rs. 24 crore was allotted in 2008 and till now, the construction should have been completed. The construction started in October 2016 and it got delayed due to various factors including the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Construction has picked up pace now and the structure is ready and works are on to complete interiors. We are targeting to inaugurate the unit by Dasara 2022,” said STPI regional officer.

The three-storey building has about 40,000 sq. ft semi-furnished ready-to-occupy space with a data centre and network operation centre. It has an auditorium, conference hall, discussion rooms and cafeteria. Located in a land of 2.36 acres, STPI will attract and support start-ups/ micro, small and medium entrepreneurs in the Mysuru region.

It will also promote the development and export of software and software services and provide statutory and other promotional services to exporters.

Sources told Star of Mysore that the companies that have evinced interest in setting up ventures at STPI include a bunch of start-ups and certain established firms in Bengaluru. Improved connectivity like the 10-lane Expressway between Bengaluru and Mysuru and the proposed expansion of the Mysore Airport will further boost investments in Mysuru. The construction works are being undertaken by the Central Public Works Department and MP Pratap Simha, who was instrumental in bringing STPI to Mysuru, told reporters that the construction works are complete and all the other related works will be done by October this year.

The STPI broadly provides services that include data communication, incubation and project management and consultancy services where the start-ups can ideate, incubate and implement their projects. Once STPI opens, it will give ample employment opportunities for local talent and the incubation centre is expected to generate 600 direct jobs and 3,000 indirect jobs.