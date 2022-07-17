Drive against traffic rules violators: Traffic Police book 6,49,270 cases, collect over Rs. 3.35 crore fine in six months
July 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Traffic Police, who are acting tough on traffic rules violators, have booked a total of 6,49,270 cases and have collected a whooping Rs. 3,35,27,900 fine over a period of six months.

The Traffic Cops have collected Rs. 1,43,45,500 as spot fines, Rs. 1,16,62,800 collected by sending notices to the houses of traffic rules offenders and Rs. 75,19,600 fine has been collected in Court. In all, a total of Rs. 3,35,27,900 has been collected as fines.

In 2020, a total of  Rs. 8,61,75,900 fine has been collected out of which Rs. 2,31,32,000 was collected as spot fines, Rs. 6,30,05,700 collected through notices and the Court had collected Rs. 38,200 fines.

In 2021, Rs. 1,99,55,800 spot fines have been collected, Rs. 3,75,09,000 collected by sending notices and Rs. 2,67,850 fines have been collected at the Court. In all, a total of Rs. 5,77,32,650 fines was collected.

This year (2022) till June end a total of 6,49,270 cases have been booked which included 2,100 cases for over speeding, 913 drunk driving cases, 11,575 helmetless riding cases, 18,911 helmetless cases on pillion riders, 859 triple riding cases, 846 defective number plate cases, 1,204 cases for parking vehicles in ‘No Parking’ zones, 84 cases of speaking on mobile phones while driving or riding vehicles, 2,185 cases for not wearing seat belts and 621 cases for driving without having Driving License among other cases.

