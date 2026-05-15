Boost CESC revenue & strengthen power distribution: Gaurav Gupta
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Boost CESC revenue & strengthen power distribution: Gaurav Gupta

May 15, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Additional Chief Secretary of the Energy Department Gaurav Gupta has directed officials of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited to intensify efforts toward strengthening power distribution network while simultaneously boosting revenue collection.

He was speaking at the progress review meeting of CESC held at KEB Engineers’ Association Hall in Kadakola recently.

He said, “If there is an increase in power distribution, revenue should also increase accordingly. Therefore, along with implementing Government schemes and ensuring uninterrupted power supply to consumers, importance should also be given to revenue collection. There should be no delay in the implementation of the Ganga Kalyana scheme. Care must also be taken to ensure there are no disruptions to drinking water supply” and advised CESC Managing Director M.S. Archana to visit divisions and sub-divisions to understand the ground reality.

CESC Managing Director M.S. Archana said that the Kusum-B scheme was progressing slowly. “Under the scheme, land has been identified in some places by the Agriculture Department, but progress has been going on in a snail’s pace as some farmers are demanding lease amounts higher than the prescribed rates,” she added

Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, CESC Technical Director Sharanamma Jangin, Chief Engineer L. Lokesh and others were present at the meeting.

Inspects of 400 kv Sub-Station

Earlier, Gaurav Gupta visited the 400 kv sub-station being constructed by KPTCL at Kadakola and reviewed the progress of the work.

Later, during a meeting on the progress of KPTCL project, he stated that the sub-station must be completed within the stipulated time frame and directed officials and the contracting agency to take necessary measures in this regard.

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He also appreciated DC Reddy for playing a key role in handing over the required Government and private land at 18 locations for KPTCL projects and instructed KPTCL officials to seek support from the district administration and the Police Department in case of any obstacles in the construction of the sub-station and associated transmission lines.

KPTCL Director (Projects) Giridhar Kulkarni, Superintending Engineer Ramesh and others were present.

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