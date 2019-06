No power in Mysuru city and surrounding villages on June 7

Mysuru: Owing to first quarterly maintenance works by 66/11 KV Vijayanagar Power Distribution Centre, power supply will be disrupted in the following areas coming under the limits of V.V. Mohalla CESC Division on June 7 from 10 am to 6 pm.

Areas to be affected are Gokulam First and Second Stages, Madeshwara Layout, Vijayanagar First and Second Stages, Hinkal, Yadavagiri, Manjunathapura, Mahajana Layout, Vontikoppal, Gokulam 3rd Stage, Jayalakshmipuram, Paduvarahalli, CFTRI, DC House, Nurse Quarters, Askashavani, ESI Hospital, Hasu-Karu Park, Gokulam Park, Vinayakanagar, Kalidasa Road, Yadavagiri Industrial Area, Vijayanagar Water Tank area, Hunsur Main Road, Adipampa Road, MMC Ladies Hostel, Kalamandira Apartment, General K.S. Thimayya Road, Brindavan Extension, Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple and other adjoining areas.

Mysuru South: Power supply will also be affected on the same day and same timings in the areas coming under the limits of 66/11 KV Mysuru South Power Distribution Centre such as Srirampura Second Stage, Ramabainagar, Mahadevapura, Jayanagar, Parasaiahanahundi, Shivapura, Kuvempunagar K-Block, Apollo Hospital surrounding areas, Gorur village, Kalalavadi, Kotehundi, Yadahalli, Rayanakere, Saraswathipuram First Main Road to 6th Main Road and K.G. Koppal surroundings areas, according to V.V. Mohalla CESC Division Executive Engineer.

Also there will be no power supply in the following areas on June 7 from 10 am to 5 pm: Nanjumalige Circle, Lakshmipuram, Vidyaranyapuram, Narayana Shastry Road, Kakarawadi, Nalabeedhi, Hosakeri, Agrahara, Tyagaraja Road, Industrial Suburb, Vishweshwaranagar, Krishnamurthypuram, Nachanahalli Palya, Gunduraonagar, Kanakagiri, Ashokapuram, Saraswathipuram, Railway Workshop, Mahadevapura, Ramabainagar, Srirampura, Jayanagar, K.G. Koppal, Shivapura, Devalapura Hobli, Adichunchanagiri Road and J.P. Nagar adjoining areas.

Vajamangala Power Distribution Centre: Owing to emergency repair works at 66/11 KV Vajamangala Power Distribution Centre and 11 KV Vidya Vikas Feeder Line, power supply will be affected in following areas on June 7 from 10 am to 6 pm: Vajamangala, Varuna, Mosambayanahalli, Dandikere, Janthagalli, Sajjehundi, Mellahalli, Shivapura, Lakshmipura, Halagayyanahundi and surrounding areas, according to a press release from N.R. Mohalla CESC Division Executive Engineer.

At Bannur: Owing to quarterly maintenance works at 66/11 kv Power Distribution Centre at Bannur, there will be no power supply on June 7 from 10 am to 5 pm at Bannur Town, Kodagalli, B.C. Halli, Hegguru, Attahalli, Kethupura and Rangasamudra Gram Panchayat limits.

Power supply will also be affected on the same day, same timings, in the villages coming under Chidravalli and Doddabagilu Gram Panchayats due to maintenance works at 66/11 KV Maliyur Distribution Centre, according to Nanjangud Division CESC Executive Engineer.