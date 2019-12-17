Box drain work ends up costing MCC a house wall !

December 17, 2019

Mysuru: The ongoing box drain works at Tilaknagar has cost the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) dearly.

A trench dug up by the earth- moving machine for box drain works taken up by MCC at 7th Main, Tilaknagar last week, has resulted in the front wall of a tiled-roof mud house collapsing.

The disturbance caused by the earth-moving machine to dig the trench brought down the weak mud wall a day after the work.

The house belongs to G. Savithri and she was staying along with her father Govinda and mother Renuka. Luckily no was in the house when the front wall came down.

Meanwhile, MCC Zone-6 Developmental Officer, who inspected the house, has assured Savithri of constructing the front wall as soon as the drain works are completed.

Incidentally, the family had moved to a relative’s house close by a few days ago along with their belongings as they wanted to fix the house which was structurally weak.

