Boy commits suicide
News

Boy commits suicide

Blames girl in video made before consuming poison

Mysuru: A 19-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison reportedly given by the girl he was in love, at Nanjangud Rural Police limits yesterday.

The deceased is C. Siddaraju, a resident of Kasuvinahalli village in Nanjangud, who was working at a bakery in Belavadi, Mysuru.

Siddaraju took the extreme step after making a video in which he blames the girl he was in love. In the video, that has gone viral on the social media, Siddaraju has said that the girl gave him poison along with her marriage invitation and during a visit to Mysuru Zoo, the girl had made Siddaraju sign a note holding him responsible in case he ended his life. The girl had recently sent photos of her engagement with another boy.

He has also requested the Police to send the girl to jail along with her mother and grandmother for abetting suicide. Siddaraju ends the video with an apology to his parents and friends.

Police said that Siddaraju’s mother was not keeping good health and has been admitted to a hospital in Nanjangud and Siddaraju took the extreme step near a lake on the outskirts of the village when the family members were at the hospital. Nanjangud Rural Police have registered a case and are investigating.

 

May 19, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching