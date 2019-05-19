Boy commits suicide

Blames girl in video made before consuming poison

Mysuru: A 19-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison reportedly given by the girl he was in love, at Nanjangud Rural Police limits yesterday.

The deceased is C. Siddaraju, a resident of Kasuvinahalli village in Nanjangud, who was working at a bakery in Belavadi, Mysuru.

Siddaraju took the extreme step after making a video in which he blames the girl he was in love. In the video, that has gone viral on the social media, Siddaraju has said that the girl gave him poison along with her marriage invitation and during a visit to Mysuru Zoo, the girl had made Siddaraju sign a note holding him responsible in case he ended his life. The girl had recently sent photos of her engagement with another boy.

He has also requested the Police to send the girl to jail along with her mother and grandmother for abetting suicide. Siddaraju ends the video with an apology to his parents and friends.

Police said that Siddaraju’s mother was not keeping good health and has been admitted to a hospital in Nanjangud and Siddaraju took the extreme step near a lake on the outskirts of the village when the family members were at the hospital. Nanjangud Rural Police have registered a case and are investigating.