Man ends life; Holds relatives responsible for his death

Mysuru: Frequent harassment by relatives following property dispute, has allegedly driven a man to end his life by hanging self at his house in Yelwal.

The deceased is Y.S. Vishwanath (53), son of Shivegowda, a native of Yelwal and resident of Vani Vilas Layout at Hebbal in city. He committed suicide last night at his Yelwal house and the incident came to light this morning. He leaves behind his wife, a son and a daughter.

In his death note, Vishwanath has held his relatives Y.M. Chennankegowda and his sons responsible for his death.

It is learnt that sometime back, Chennankegowda and his sons had tried to sell their land along with the land of Vishwanath, which they had allegedly encroached and the issue was taken to Yelwal Police Station, when the two parties agreed to settle the issue following Police intervention.

Despite this, Chennankegowda and his sons continued to harass Vishwanath and his family, it is learnt. Depressed over this, Vishwanath, who had been to Yelwal for a discussion, committed suicide last night.

Yelwal Police SI and staff, who rushed to the spot this morning, conducted mahazar and shifted the body to MMC&RI mortuary besides registering a case.

Yelwal Police have registered a case and are investigating.