Trains cancelled, diverted, regulated, rescheduled for Track-Doubling

Mysore: Following trains will be Cancelled / Partially Cancelled / Diverted / Regulated / Rescheduled due to Non-Interlocking work for commissioning of doubling of track — 18 kms between Tumakuru – Mallasandra – Gubbi Stations on Tumakuru – Arsikere Sections over Mysuru and Bengaluru Division as detailed below:

CANCELLATION

Train No. 56227 KSR Bengaluru – Shivamogga Town Passenger commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru from 22.05.2019 to 28.05.2019 will be cancelled.

Train No. 56228 Shivamogga Town – KSR Bengaluru Passenger commencing journey from Shivamogga Town from 23.05.2019 to 29.05.2019 will be cancelled.

Train No. 16578 Harihar – Yesvantpur Express commencing journey from Harihar on 23.05.2019, 24.05.2019 and 29.05.2019 will be cancelled.

Train No. 16577 Yesvantpur – Harihar Express commencing journey from Yesvantpur on 22.05.2019, 23.05.2019 and 28.05.2019 will be cancelled.

Train No. 20651 KSR Bengaluru – Talguppa Express commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru from 22.05.2019 to 28.05.2019 will be cancelled.

Train No. 20652 Talguppa – KSR Bengaluru Express commencing journey from Talguppa from 23.05.2019 to 29.05.2019 will be cancelled.

Train No. 16579 Yesvantpur – Shivamogga Town Express commencing journey from Yesvantpur on 25.05.2019, 26.05.2019 and 27.05.2019 will be cancelled.

Train No. 16580 Shivamogga Town – Yesvantpur Express commencing journey from Shivamogga Town on 25.05.2019, 26.05.2019 and 27.05.2019 will be cancelled.

Train No. 56519 KSR Bengaluru/ Chikjajur – Chitradurga Passenger commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru/ Chikjajur from 23.05.2019 to 29.05.2019 will be cancelled.