Trains cancelled, diverted, regulated, rescheduled for Track-Doubling

Mysore: Following trains will be Cancelled / Partially Cancelled / Diverted / Regulated / Rescheduled due to Non-Interlocking work for commissioning of doubling of track — 18 kms between Tumakuru – Mallasandra – Gubbi Stations on Tumakuru – Arsikere Sections over Mysuru and Bengaluru Division as detailed below:
CANCELLATION
- Train No. 56227 KSR Bengaluru – Shivamogga Town Passenger commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru from 22.05.2019 to 28.05.2019 will be cancelled.
- Train No. 56228 Shivamogga Town – KSR Bengaluru Passenger commencing journey from Shivamogga Town from 23.05.2019 to 29.05.2019 will be cancelled.
- Train No. 16578 Harihar – Yesvantpur Express commencing journey from Harihar on 23.05.2019, 24.05.2019 and 29.05.2019 will be cancelled.
- Train No. 16577 Yesvantpur – Harihar Express commencing journey from Yesvantpur on 22.05.2019, 23.05.2019 and 28.05.2019 will be cancelled.
- Train No. 20651 KSR Bengaluru – Talguppa Express commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru from 22.05.2019 to 28.05.2019 will be cancelled.
- Train No. 20652 Talguppa – KSR Bengaluru Express commencing journey from Talguppa from 23.05.2019 to 29.05.2019 will be cancelled.
- Train No. 16579 Yesvantpur – Shivamogga Town Express commencing journey from Yesvantpur on 25.05.2019, 26.05.2019 and 27.05.2019 will be cancelled.
- Train No. 16580 Shivamogga Town – Yesvantpur Express commencing journey from Shivamogga Town on 25.05.2019, 26.05.2019 and 27.05.2019 will be cancelled.
- Train No. 56519 KSR Bengaluru/ Chikjajur – Chitradurga Passenger commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru/ Chikjajur from 23.05.2019 to 29.05.2019 will be cancelled.
- Train No. 56517 Chitradurga – Harihar Passenger commencing journey from Chitradurga from 23.05.2019 to 29.05.2019 will be cancelled.
PARTIAL CANCELLATION
- Train No. 56277 Chikkamagaluru – KSR Bengaluru Passenger commencing journey from Chikkamagaluru from 23.05.2019 to 29.05.2019 will be partially cancelled between Arsikere – Yesvantpur.
- Train No. 56278 KSR Bengaluru – Chikkamagaluru Passenger commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru from 23.05.2019 to 29.05.2019 will be partially cancelled between Yesvantpur – Arsikere.
REGULATION
- Train No. 17325 Hubballi – Ashokapuram Express commencing journey from Hubballi on 22.05.2019 and 27.05.2019 will be regulated for 55 minutes at enroute stations.
- Train No. 17316 Vellankanni – Vasco-Da-Gama Express commencing journey from Vellankanni on 21.05.2019 will be regulated for 45 minutes at enroute Stations.
- Train No. 17310 Vasco-Da-Gama – Yesvantpur Express commencing journey from Vasco-Da-Gama on 26.05.2019 and 28.05.2019 will be regulated for 60 minutes at enroute Stations.
- Train No. 12725 KSR Bengaluru – Dharwad Express commencing journey on from KSR Bengaluru on 27.05.2019 will be regulated for 60 minutes at enroute Stations.
RESCHEDULE
- Train No. 12725 KSR Bengaluru – Dharwad Express commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru from 22.05.2019 to 28.05.2019 will be rescheduled by 60 minutes.
- Train No. 12777 Hubballi – Kochuveli Express commencing journey from Hubballi on 21.05.2019 and 29.05.2019 will be rescheduled by 120 minutes.
- Train No. 18112 Yesvantpur – Tata Nagar Express commencing journey from Yesvantpur on 26.05.2019 will be rescheduled by 90 minutes.
DIVERSION
- Train No. 22685 Yesvantpur – Chandigarh Express commencing journey from Yesvantpur on 22.05.2019 will be diverted to run via Yesvantpur, Nelamangala, Hassan, Arsikere.
- Train No. 56515 KSR Bengaluru – Hubballi Passenger commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru from 23.05.2019 to 29.05.2019 will be diverted to run via Yesvantpur, Nelamangala, Hassan.
- Train No. 17326 Hubballi – Ashokapuram Express commencing journey from Hubballi from 23.05.2019 to 29.05.2019 will be diverted to run via Yesvantpur, Hassan, Arsikere.
- Train No. 16229 Mysuru – Varanasi Express commencing journey from Mysuru on 23.05.2019 and 28.05.2019 will be diverted to run via Yesvantpur, Nelamangala, Hassan.
- Train No. 17310 Vasco-Da -Gama – Yesvantpur Express commencing journey from Vasco-Da-Gama on 28.05.2019 will be diverted to run via Arsikere, Hassan, Nelamangala, Yesvantpur.
- Train No. 12726 Dharwad – KSR Bengaluru Express commencing journey from Dharwad on 28.05.2019 and 29.05.2019 will be diverted to run via Arsikere, Hassan, Nelamangala, Yesvantpur.
- Train No. 19667 Udaipur – Mysuru Express commencing journey from Udaipur on 27.05.2019 will be diverted to run via Arsikere, Hassan, Nelamangala, Yesvantpur, according to Dr. S.G. Yatish, Sr. Divisional Commercial Manager and PRO, South Western Railway (SWR).
Leave a Reply