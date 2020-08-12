Brahmins demand implementation of 10 percent reservation in Karnataka
News

August 12, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board has urged the State Government to implement the 10 percent reservation for economically backward in general category announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, one of the Board Directors M.R. Balakrishna said that the States of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand have already announced 10 percent reservation in jobs for economically backward among general categories, following an order by PM Modi. But Karnataka is yet to implement the same, he said and wanted the State to implement the scheme at the earliest as it would help economically backward Brahmin community members.

Balakrishna further said that the Board’s first meeting held recently, discussed the ways and means for delivering schemes such as Sandeepani student scholarship, Veda Scholarship, Vishwamitra Pratibha Puraskara, Sannidhi scheme, Kalyana, Chaitanya and Sir M. Visvesvaraya Skill Development Programme, to beneficiary Brahmin community members.

He further said with the Government ordering issuance of caste and income certificate to Brahmins, the community members can apply for the same online along with the required documents at Taluk Office, Naada Kacheri or Atal Seva Kendras.

