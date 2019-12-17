Brain dead accident victim saves four lives by donating organs

December 17, 2019

Mysuru: A 27-year-old youth, who had met with a road accident near Ganangur village in Srirangapatna Taluk of Mandya district at 10.30 pm on Dec. 14 and brought to Apollo Hospital in city at about 12.30 am on Dec. 15, where he was declared ‘Brain Dead,’ has saved the lives of four people after his family members donated his organs.

The accident victim is Chandrashekar, a resident of Nivedithanagar in city.

After he was brought to Apollo Hospital in city, a team of doctors conducted initial tests and after rigorous evaluation for the next 24 hours, he was declared ‘Brain Dead’ by the doctors as per the protocol stipulated by the Transplant of Human Organs act 1994 by panel list doctors at Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru.

As Chandrashekar was very healthy before the road accident, his kith and kin were counselled for organ donation and after their consent, Chandrashekar’s organs were retrieved at the Hospital on Dec. 17 at 7 am and was transported through Green Corridor and Zero Traffic Facility from the hospital to Bengaluru hospitals.

The heart was donated to Ramaiah Hospital and one kidney was donated to NU Hospital, both in Bengaluru. The liver and one more kidney were donated to Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru.

