Government to decide on public exam for 7th std. tomorrow

December 17, 2019

Bengaluru: Even as confusion persists on public exam for seventh standard, the State Government on Monday said that it will take a final call on the issue on Wednesday.

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said that several private educational institutions and Child Rights Commission have expressed their strong reservations over public exam for seventh standard.

Maintaining that the Government thought of bringing back seventh standard public exam in order to mentally prepare the students for SSLC Board exam, the Minister said that the Child Rights Commission has been apprised of the Government’s intention. Asserting that no student will be failed in the public exam, he said that a final decision on whether to hold the public exam or not will be taken on Dec.18.

Referring to the issue of proposed deletion of chapters on Tipu Sultan in text books, Suresh Kumar said that a decision in this regard will be taken after holding discussion with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. He also maintained that the report on the matter submitted by an expert committee has not yet reached the Government.

