Government to decide on public exam for 7th std. tomorrow
News

Government to decide on public exam for 7th std. tomorrow

December 17, 2019

Bengaluru: Even as confusion persists on public exam for seventh standard, the State Government on Monday said that it will take a final call on the issue on Wednesday.

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said that several private educational institutions and Child Rights Commission have expressed their strong reservations over public exam for seventh standard.

Maintaining that the Government thought of bringing back seventh standard public exam in order to mentally prepare the students for SSLC Board exam, the Minister said that the Child Rights Commission  has been apprised of the Government’s intention. Asserting that no student will be failed in the public exam, he said that a final decision on whether to hold the public exam or not will be taken on Dec.18.

Referring to the issue of proposed deletion of chapters on Tipu Sultan in text books, Suresh Kumar said that a decision in this regard will be taken after holding discussion with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. He also maintained that the report on the matter submitted by an expert committee has not yet reached the Government.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching