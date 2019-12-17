‘Innovation needed for transfer of technologies to augment farmers income’
December 17, 2019

Mysuru: ICAR Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI), Bengaluru, Extension Education Society (EES) of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) and ICAR-JSS Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Suttur, had jointly organised a three-day International Conference on Extension for Strengthening Agricultural Research and Development (eSARD 2019) from Dec. 14 to 16 at Suttur.

The conference was to commemorate the Silver Jubilee Year of JSS KVK, which was established in 1994 by JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Mysuru.

The event was inaugurated by Dr. A.K. Singh, Deputy Director General, ICAR, New Delhi in the presence of Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji. 

In his inaugural address, Dr. Singh said that the existing technologies and mechanisms are not sufficient enough to double the farmers’ income. He called upon extension scientists to device innovative approaches and methodologies for transfer of technologies to augment the farmers’ income. 

He said that ICAR has developed 45 Integrated Farming System models suitable for different agro climatic zones and added that there is a need to adopt these technologies by farmers.  

Stressing on extension researchers to work on climate resilient agriculture in a holistic manner, he called upon the extension scientists to assess the appropriate technologies to suit the location specificity and provide suitable feedback to research system.

Presiding over the function, Dr. M. Mahadevappa, Director, Rural Development, JSS, spoke on strengthening agriculture research and extension for effective transfer of technologies.  

Dr. S. Rajendra Prasad, Vice- Chancellor, University of Agriculture Sciences, Bengaluru, who was the chief guest, spoke on the importance of quality seeds for enhanced agriculture productivity. 

Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, appreciated the works carried out by JSS KVK for betterment of farming community in the past 25 years. 

On the occasion, conference abstract and the publications of JSS KVK were released. The former Vice-Chancellors, Directors of Extension and Research and Professors who rendered yeoman service to the farming community were felicitated.  

Prof. H. Philip, President, Extension Education Society, Coimbatore, spoke on the importance of the conference. 

Dr. M.J. Chandregowda, Director, ATARI, welcomed.

The three-day Conference  had deliberations on Agricultural Research and Extension Systems and Approaches, Extension Education and Extension Research, Evolving Institutional Innovations, Digital and Conventional Media, Value-chain and Market-led Extension and Gender and Youth Perspectives in Education, Research and Development. More than 200 delegates participated in the inaugural programme.  Dr. Arun Balamatti, Senior Scientist and Head, JSS KVK, Suttur, proposed a vote of thanks.

