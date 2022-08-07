Brain dead accident victim saves lives of five persons

August 7, 2022

Family donates his liver, kidneys, heart valves and corneas

Mysore/Mysuru: A 34-year-old man, who had met with a road accident at Yelandur in Chamarajanagar and initially admitted at private hospital and later shifted to Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, on July 30, showed a brain stem infarct after a CT Scan was done and was immediately shifted to ICU for life support and intensive care.

The accident victim, identified as Raghava, was kept on life support and on Aug. 1, his condition worsened and at 12.30 am he was declared brain dead due to brain stem failure as per the hospital protocol stipulated by the transplant of human organs act 1994 by panellist Doctors at Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru.

As Raghava was healthy before the accident and further tests confirmed his eligibility for organ donation, his family was counselled for organ donation as per the defined protocol and the deceased family came forward to donate his organs.

As per organ donation protocols, officials from Jeeva Sarthakathe initiated the process by the organ recipients’ waiting list. Yesterday, at about 5.30 am, Raghava’s organs (two kidneys, liver, heart valves and corneas) were harvested at the Hospital and his organs — Liver was donated to Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, right kidney to Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, Bengaluru, left kidney to Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, heart valves to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research and the corneas were donated to JSS Hospital in Mysuru.