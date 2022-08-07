CEN Police cycle to spread online fraud message

August 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The city Cyber Economics and Narcotics (CEN) Police Station had organised a Cycle Jatha with the theme ‘Think Before You Click’ in city this morning to create awareness about online fraud among general public.

Devaraja ACP M.N. Shashidhar flagged-off the Cycle Jatha from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple near Mysore Palace North Gate.

Over 50 members including CEN Police Station staff, general public and students actively participated in the Jatha riding ‘Trin Trin’ bicycles.

The Jatha passed through K.R. Circle, New Sayyaji Rao Road, Ayurveda Circle, Irwin Road, Nehru Circle, Ashoka Road, Clock Tower, Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle, K.R. Circle, D. Devaraja Urs Road, JLB Road, Ramaswamy Circle, Chamaraja Double Road, Gun House Circle, Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle) before culminating at the starting point.

Awareness messages like ‘Be aware of credit and debit frauds, ‘Be aware of strangers in networking sites’, ‘Got a missed call from +92 or +344? Don’t Call back’, ‘Be aware while you are at bank’, ‘Be aware of getting cheated during online shopping, ‘Are you getting Lottery/E-mails/Calls/SMS? They may be spoofed offer never respond etc., were carried on bicycles during the Jatha.

CEN Police Inspector N. Jayakumar, Sub-Inspectors Siddesh and Anil Kumar, retired ACP Dhananjay, University of Mysore (UoM) faculties Prof. Jagadeesh and Prof. Manohar and others were present during the Cycle Jatha.

General public may reach out to the CEN Police Inspector on Mob: 94808-02263 or CEN Police Station on Ph: 0821-2418598 or Cyber Crime Helpline No: 1930 to report online frauds.