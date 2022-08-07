Education Department joins hands for Independence Day celebrations

August 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Joining hands with the Government on making the 75th Independence Day celebrations a grand success, the Education Department has started making preparations for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. As part of the campaign, over 20,000 teachers from Government, aided and unaided schools, more than 4 lakh students and about 5,000 SDMC members will hoist the National Flag atop their homes from Aug.13 to 15.

The I-Day flag hoisting will take place at 9 am on Aug.15 as usual at all Schools in the district, according to the campaign’s Nodal Officer Uday Kumar.

Uday Kumar told Star of Mysore that only plastic-free flags will be hoisted in Schools as per the directions of the State and Central Governments. Pointing out that several cultural programmes are being held from Aug. 1 to 10 in all Schools of the district, he said that 4,10,815 children studying in classes from 1 to 10 are part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. While Mysuru taluk has the highest number of students with 73,898, K.R. Nagar has the lowest with 28,162.

Noting that the district has already got 1.15 lakh flags, he said that flags of different measurements are available in prices ranging from Rs. 25 to 42 at the MCC, 256 Gram Panchayats, 14 Urban Local Bodies of the district and as well in Post Offices.

Continuing, Uday Kumar said that all the School Head Masters have been directed to upload three pictures of flag hosting at homes, the competitions held as part of Independence Day and I-Day celebrations at Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav website. The HMs will be issued guidance at the cluster and block levels in this regard and as well as other rules to be followed, he added.

Special programmes in KR Constituency

In KR Constituency, special programmes have been organised from Aug. 10 to 31 under the guidance of MLA S.A. Ramdas.

These programmes, organised marking the 75th year of Indian Independence, are unique in nature, thus lending colour to the celebrations.