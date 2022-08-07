Meaningful I-Day celebrations: DC
August 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Government to celebrate the 75th year of Independence in a grand manner, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham held a preparatory meeting with top district officials at his office here recently.

Addressing the meeting, Dr. Gautham said that the Independence Day celebrations, which was muted due to COVID pandemic for the past two years, should be observed in a meaningful manner when the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Pointing out that the celebrations will be held at Bannimantap Parade Grounds as usual on Aug. 15, the DC said that the District Minister will hoist the National Flag at 9 am, following which the Police will take out a Parade.

Additional DC Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy, who also addressed the meeting, said that separate Sub-Committees have been formed for Parade and Cultural Events, Transport, Invitation, Prize Selection, Felicitation and Publicity. Like in the past, use of plastic flags has been banned, he added.

