Thousands appear for KPTCL exam in city
News

Thousands appear for KPTCL exam in city

August 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The exam for direct recruitment of Junior Assistants in KPTCL (Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited) passed off smoothly this morning at all the 36 centres of the city. Out of the 16,641 eligible candidates collectively allotted to the 36 city centres, 12,355 appeared for the exam, while 4,286 were absent, according to sources.

The exam was conducted under tight Police security.

The City Police had clamped prohibitory orders in 200 mt. radius of all the exam centres from 6 am till 6 pm today and all the photocopy shops in the vicinity of the centres were asked to close for the day.

