Schools asked to start admission process

September 6, 2020

Bengaluru: Department of Public Instruction has given the green signal to start the admission process of kids to the Government and private schools and to complete it before Sept. 30.

The State Government had not given permission to start the schools and colleges in wake of COVID-19 situation. However, it had given permission recently to start the admission process for PU and Degree colleges. In fact, guidelines issued under Unlock 4.0 had not given permission to start the schools till Sept. 30 but the State Government asking all Government, aided and un-aided schools to complete the admission before the end of this month has surprised everyone.

Cap on fees: The Department, in its circular, has instructed the school management not to hike the fee this year in view of COVID situation and asked the parents to pay whatever they had remitted last year. Besides, parents were given permission to pay the fees in instalments.

While this order has come as a breather for private school / college managements, which were struggling to pay the salary of teachers following the Government’s directions, it has come as a shocker for the parents as some of them had lost their jobs owing to the slowdown of economy due to Corona.