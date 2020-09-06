New IT policy aims to create 60 lakh plus jobs in next five years
News

New IT policy aims to create 60 lakh plus jobs in next five years

September 6, 2020

Bengaluru: Information Technology Policy for the period 2020-25 is aiming at generating 60 lakh plus direct and indirect employment in the State in next five years.

The draft policy was approved in the State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa here on Sept. 3.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said, the vision of the policy was to ensure that the State retains its leadership position in innovation & technology and paces towards sustainable and holistic economic development across the State through strategic policy interventions.

Other goals of the proposed IT policy are as follows:

 • To enable the State’s IT industry to contribute 30% to India’s goal of becoming a trillion-dollar digital economy.

• To achieve generation of  60+ lakh direct and indirect employment in the State during the policy period.

• To boost the IT penetration & innovation in the State holistically and strengthen the ecosystem in new regions.

• To enable a remote, distributed labour force beyond Bengaluru, required for the IT industry.

• To evolve a State Cyber Security policy to employ the necessary data protection safeguard and create & sustain a safe and resilient ecosystem. The goals of the policy would be achieved by adopting the following strategies:

• Infrastructure Development: Enhance infrastructure facilities to provide impetus to local industry and encourage investments and growth beyond Bengaluru.

• Market Development: Facilitate and enable development of a thriving market for IT/ ITeS entities by easing norms for public procurement, hosting IT and emerging technology events, specifically beyond Bengaluru.

READ ALSO  Government mulling on online teaching for PUC

• Ecosystem Engagement: Promote innovation and encourage growth of upcoming industries by promoting investment, global alliances, R&D support and IP creation.

• Talent Development: Accelerate skill enhancement and nurture the talent pool by strengthening the existing initiatives and introducing strategic skill interventions for emerging technologies.

• Ease of Doing Business Enhancement: Facilitate and handhold IT/ ITeS industry entities to help streamline procedures and enhance the overall experience of doing business in the State; put in place supportive mechanisms for better facilitation of incentives and other policy benefits thereby attract investments and growth.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching