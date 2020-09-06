New IT policy aims to create 60 lakh plus jobs in next five years

September 6, 2020

Bengaluru: Information Technology Policy for the period 2020-25 is aiming at generating 60 lakh plus direct and indirect employment in the State in next five years.

The draft policy was approved in the State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa here on Sept. 3.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said, the vision of the policy was to ensure that the State retains its leadership position in innovation & technology and paces towards sustainable and holistic economic development across the State through strategic policy interventions.

Other goals of the proposed IT policy are as follows:

• To enable the State’s IT industry to contribute 30% to India’s goal of becoming a trillion-dollar digital economy.

• To achieve generation of 60+ lakh direct and indirect employment in the State during the policy period.

• To boost the IT penetration & innovation in the State holistically and strengthen the ecosystem in new regions.

• To enable a remote, distributed labour force beyond Bengaluru, required for the IT industry.

• To evolve a State Cyber Security policy to employ the necessary data protection safeguard and create & sustain a safe and resilient ecosystem. The goals of the policy would be achieved by adopting the following strategies:

• Infrastructure Development: Enhance infrastructure facilities to provide impetus to local industry and encourage investments and growth beyond Bengaluru.

• Market Development: Facilitate and enable development of a thriving market for IT/ ITeS entities by easing norms for public procurement, hosting IT and emerging technology events, specifically beyond Bengaluru.

• Ecosystem Engagement: Promote innovation and encourage growth of upcoming industries by promoting investment, global alliances, R&D support and IP creation.

• Talent Development: Accelerate skill enhancement and nurture the talent pool by strengthening the existing initiatives and introducing strategic skill interventions for emerging technologies.

• Ease of Doing Business Enhancement: Facilitate and handhold IT/ ITeS industry entities to help streamline procedures and enhance the overall experience of doing business in the State; put in place supportive mechanisms for better facilitation of incentives and other policy benefits thereby attract investments and growth.