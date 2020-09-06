Workshop on Land Reforms Act, impact held in city
News

Workshop on Land Reforms Act, impact held in city

September 6, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Noted Kannada littérateur Devanuru Mahadev alleged that at a time when people are unable to raise voice in the wake of COVID-19 situation, the Government was trying to allow private and corporate companies control the country. He was speaking at a state-level workshop on ‘Amendment to Reforms Act: Privatisation policies, effects and challenges’ organised jointly by Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha, Hasiru Sene, Dalit Sangarsh Samiti, Swaraj India, Janandolana Mahamaitri, Janachetana Trust at Kanaka Community Hall at Siddartha Nagar in city yesterday.

Mahadev said in 2015, the BJP-led NDA Government passed an ordinance to the progressive Land Acquisition Act passed by the Congress-led UPA Government in 2013. This defeated the very purpose of land reforms. The 1894 British Government Act had given a provision for land owners to raise objection but that power was snatched away by the BJP Government through ordinance. 

Protests against the ordinance were totally ignored by the government. The 1974 Land Acquisition Act enacted by the D. Devaraja Urs Government was totally diluted. People must raise voice against such dangerous amendments which would pose a big problem to the country agriculture, he opined. 

He called upon people to launch agitation against such anti-people policies. Protest by individuals or organisations would not be useful. All like-minded people, associations and organisations must fight united, he said.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene President Badagalapura Nagendra said the voice of farmers and workers was snubbed. Properties of Government are being privatised due to commercialisation.  

DSS State Convener Guruprasad Keragod said while BJP Government in Karnataka was snatching farmers land, the BJP led NDA Government at the Centre was pushing privatisation. KRRS Honorary President Chamarasa Mali Patil, Vice-President Ramu Channapattana, Ramaswamy, Ramakrishnaiah, Working President J.M. Veerasangaiah, DSS District Convener Bettaiah Kote, Janachetana Trust President Prasanna N. Gowda, N Muniswamy, R S Doddanna, V Nagaraj, Abhiruchi Ganesh, Punith, Venkatesh were present.

READ ALSO  Corona volunteers demonstrate use of Tippy Tap to wash hands

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching