Brand Mysuru focus at Dasara Expo Grounds: Ayub Khan
News

Brand Mysuru focus at Dasara Expo Grounds: Ayub Khan

September 22, 2024

Re-creation of the historic wooden Palace

Mysuru: In a bid to promote Mysuru’s iconic products under the ‘Brand Mysuru’ concept, the Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) is recreating the historic wooden Palace of the Mysore Wadiyars at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds. This Palace, which existed before the current one was built, will serve as a centrepiece for the exhibition.

KEA Chairman Ayub Khan, the visionary behind this initiative, emphasised that the ‘Brand Mysuru’ concept will provide a dedicated market for the city’s unique products, supporting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as well as local cottage industries.

Additionally, a drinking water fountain will be constructed to offer visitors pure drinking water, with the tender process nearing completion.

Last year’s Dasara Exhibition saw footfalls between 12-14 lakh, a number expected to rise to 20 lakh this year. To enhance the experience and move beyond replicating past attractions, the KEA plans to introduce new, innovative concepts, including exotic entertainment programmes, to provide an unforgettable experience for visitors, Ayub Khan added.

