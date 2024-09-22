Garadis gear up for Dasara

September 22, 2024

Mysuru: With Dasara fast approaching, Garadis (wrestling schools) in city have become a bee-hive of activity again, with budding and experienced wrestlers frequenting them to hone and tone their skills ahead of the all important Dasara Wrestling bouts.

Before the start of wrestling competitions, these Garadis are given a facelift with Arishina- Kumkuma decoration. Pailwans (wrestlers) start their practise by breaking the Maddi, called as ‘Matti Odeyuvudu’ and remembering their parents, elders, senior Pailwans, Ustads etc.

According to senior wrestler and Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Garadi Sangha President S. Mahadevu, keeping with the tradition, red soil (locally known as Matti), sourced from outside the town, is brought in three bamboo baskets in a procession to the Garadi on Varamahalakshmi Day. Later, this Matti will be kept on the Akhada (wrestling arena) and performed puja in the presence of senior Pailwans, Ustads, Garadi owners and others.

Later, ahead of Navarathri, a coconut and a lemon will be mixed in the Matti, following which the Matti will be shaped like a pyramid and decorated. Subsequently, on an auspicious day, Amba Puja will be performed to the Matti, for which the members of other Garadis and local residents will be invited.

The day after Amba Puja, married women will be invited to the Garadi to perform Matti puja, following which the Pailwans will seek their blessings by falling at their feet.

The Shakti Devates (All powerful Gods) will be invoked on the occasion as a matter of inspiration and also for attaining perfect fitness and gaining more strength, Mahadevu added.

Continuing, Mahadevu said that five days after the Amba Puja, Garadi owners, Ustads, Khalifs and other senior Pailwans, will pair the wrestling bouts, he said.

Pointing out that the Amba Puja is performed at Garadis in order to draw inspiration and add strength to the Pailwans, Mahadevu said that after the Puja, the Pailwans should strictly practise till the end of the wrestling tournament.

Stating that continuous practise and exercise is important for a wrestler, he said that Garadis have small windows to ensure that cold air does not cause health issues to Pailwans.

Pailwan Devaraj of K.G. Koppal, another hub of Garadis in city, said, Amba Puja has been performed with total devotion in all the six Garadis in the locality — Boraiah-Basavaiah Motte Garadi, Ustad Lingegowda Garadi (Bevina Garadi), 10 Janagala Garadi on second cross, Pailwan Basavaiah Garadi, Pailwan Huchhaiah Garadi and Jayanagar’s Pailwan Basavaiah Chikka Garadi — adding that the Amba Puja was performed in association with Sri Bandantamma Kalamma Charitable Trust, which is promoting Wrestling.