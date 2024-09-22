Proposed Film City in Mysuru gets a fillip

September 22, 2024

CM Siddaramaiah directs officers to hand over 110 acres of land at Immavu in Nanjangud to DIPR

Bengaluru: The ambitious Film City project at Immavu in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district is back in news, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directing the Officers to issue an order to hand over 110 acres of land identified for the project to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR). Besides, the CM has directed the Officers to identify additional 50 acres of land for the second phase expansion works of the Film City.

The CM was chairing a meeting of top officials here on Wednesday, where he issued directions to launch the first phase of the works soon. The project was announced in 2015-16 budget, but is yet to become a reality. To execute the works associated with the project, under Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, tenders should be floated to appoint a Transaction Advisor, to facilitate the procedure of expression of interest from the Department of Information and Public Relations, he added.

Keeping in pace with the new technologies, the films reflecting modernity should be produced and theatre, studio, multiplex, theme park and hotel should be built in the Film City. After the appointment of Transaction Advisor, a meeting should be conducted with the representatives of the filmdom to hold discussions to finalise the plans for developing Film City, directed CM Siddaramaiah.

It also helps in boosting tourism potential, he said directing the officials to give impetus to Film Tourism in the New Tourism Policy.

Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, Political Secretary to CM and MLC Naseer Ahmed, Chairman of Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy Sadhu Kokila, Additional Chief Secretary to CM L.K. Atheeq, Secretary to CM Dr. K.V. Thrilok Chandra, who is also the Secretary of DIPR, Commissioner of DIPR Hemanth Nimbalkar and other senior officials were present.