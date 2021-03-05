Bring all Small Scale Industries under Pollution Control Board ambit: C.P. Yogeeshwar
Coronavirus Update, News

Bring all Small Scale Industries under Pollution Control Board ambit: C.P. Yogeeshwar

March 5, 2021

Ecology and Environment Minister inaugurates Consent Mela

Mysuru:  Tourism, Ecology and Environment Minister C.P. Yogeeshwar has instructed officials to bring all Small Scale Industries (SSIs) under the ambit of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB). He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Consent Mela’ (Sammathi Mela) jointly organised by Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA), District Industries Centre (DIC) and KSPCB and distributing ‘Sammathi Letters’ at a programme held at a private hotel here on Mar. 3.

The Minister said, “You have sought one month time to receive ‘Consent Letters.’ Ours is a people-friendly Government and we are not here to trouble you. It is the responsibility of KASSIA to bring all SSIs under the ambit of KSPCB. Our Government will look into the issue of fees. If it is more, we will definitely reduce it. Till then, the existing fees will continue till Mar. 31.”

Yogeeshwar said though over 6 lakh SSIs were active in the State, hardly one lakh industries have obtained letter of registration from his Department. Instructions have been given to officials concerned to bring all SSIs under the KSPCB following directions from National Green Tribunal (NGT). It was the responsibility of everyone to check air, water and noise pollution.

“Our intention is not to scare anyone but only to collect the minimum fees. As there are objections from Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) that the fee was exorbitant, it will be considered at the Government-level,” he  noted.

He said all kinds of industrial activities remained standstill for 7-8 months in all countries due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Government has taken all steps for revival of industries and to support industrialists, he added.

READ ALSO  Notices to be issued to industries polluting rivers: Environment Minister

KSPCB Member-Secretary Srinivasalu, DIC Joint Director D.K. Lingaraju, KASSIA President K.B. Arasappa, KASSIA Environment and Ecology Committee Panel Chairman H.K. Malleshgowda and others were present on the occasion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching