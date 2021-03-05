Bring all Small Scale Industries under Pollution Control Board ambit: C.P. Yogeeshwar

March 5, 2021

Ecology and Environment Minister inaugurates Consent Mela

Mysuru: Tourism, Ecology and Environment Minister C.P. Yogeeshwar has instructed officials to bring all Small Scale Industries (SSIs) under the ambit of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB). He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Consent Mela’ (Sammathi Mela) jointly organised by Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA), District Industries Centre (DIC) and KSPCB and distributing ‘Sammathi Letters’ at a programme held at a private hotel here on Mar. 3.

The Minister said, “You have sought one month time to receive ‘Consent Letters.’ Ours is a people-friendly Government and we are not here to trouble you. It is the responsibility of KASSIA to bring all SSIs under the ambit of KSPCB. Our Government will look into the issue of fees. If it is more, we will definitely reduce it. Till then, the existing fees will continue till Mar. 31.”

Yogeeshwar said though over 6 lakh SSIs were active in the State, hardly one lakh industries have obtained letter of registration from his Department. Instructions have been given to officials concerned to bring all SSIs under the KSPCB following directions from National Green Tribunal (NGT). It was the responsibility of everyone to check air, water and noise pollution.

“Our intention is not to scare anyone but only to collect the minimum fees. As there are objections from Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) that the fee was exorbitant, it will be considered at the Government-level,” he noted.

He said all kinds of industrial activities remained standstill for 7-8 months in all countries due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Government has taken all steps for revival of industries and to support industrialists, he added.

KSPCB Member-Secretary Srinivasalu, DIC Joint Director D.K. Lingaraju, KASSIA President K.B. Arasappa, KASSIA Environment and Ecology Committee Panel Chairman H.K. Malleshgowda and others were present on the occasion.