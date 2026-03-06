Bringing snakes closer to people

March 6, 2026

Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar inaugurates ‘Living with Snakes Outreach Centre’ in Hunsur

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Living with Snakes Outreach Centre’ at Hunsur marks a significant step towards community-led conservation and education.

Inaugurated recently by member of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar, the centre is one of the few in the region dedicated exclusively to snakes and aims to reduce fear, dispel myths and encourage respectful coexistence between people and wildlife.

Designed as an interactive learning space, it features exhibits for children and adults that highlight the ecological importance of snakes, their diets, habitats and species diversity in Karnataka. The centre is being run by Liana Trust, in collaboration with Duleep Matthai Nature Conservation Foundation.

Visitors are also guided through common misconceptions, practical steps to take in the event of a snakebite and the basics of snake research and husbandry, all presented in accessible formats.

Founder-Trustee Gerry Martin explained that the centre’s three-year vision is to provide immersive learning experiences for children across Mysuru district, nurturing curiosity and empathy toward wildlife from an early age.

In her address, Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar underscored the importance of collective action in conservation, alongside students from Rathnapuri Government School and educators from Hunsur and nearby villages.

Representatives of Liana Trust emphasised that empowering communities with accurate knowledge and positive experiences is key to reducing conflict and fostering long-term stewardship of nature.

‘Living with Snakes Outreach Centre’ is now open to schools and educational groups, with visits free of charge but requiring booking [Mob:91871-41795].