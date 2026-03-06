Cyber Crime: 32 cases registered from Jan. 1 till Feb. 28 this year

March 6, 2026

Rs. 7,22,54,919 lost; Rs. 62,57,906 released

Mysore/Mysuru: As many as 32 cyber crime cases have been lodged from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, 2026, this year in city with citizens losing Rs. 7,22,54,919 to cyber criminals in two months.

Out the total amount lost, the Police have released a total of Rs. 62,57,906 and a total of Rs. 94,63,340 has been frozen.

In January, a total of 20 cyber crime cases have been registered with Rs. 5,57,28,279 being lost, Rs. 50,84,053 frozen and Rs. 27,08,235 released to victims.

In February, 12 cases were registered, Rs. 1,65,26,640 lost, Rs. 43,79,287 frozen and Rs. 35,49,671 released by the Police.

Till Feb. 28, a total of 24 various cyber crime cases have been registered with citizens losing a total of Rs. 7,02,83,779. While 15 cases were registered for investment (Trading) fraud with citizens losing a total of Rs. 4,24,02,279, there were three cases each registered against Digital Arrest (Rs. 1,58,48,000) and Gift (1,01,07,000) frauds.

Similarly, one case each has been registered against Matrimony fraud amounting to Rs. 11,76,500, Business Fraud amounting to Rs. 7,5000 and Data Theft.