Man goes missing
News

Man goes missing

March 6, 2026

Nanjangud: A 32-year-old man, who left his house at about 9 pm on Feb. 12, has since gone missing.

The missing man is Swamy, a construction worker and a resident of Devirammanahalli Palya village in the taluk.

He is 5.2 ft. tall, dark complexioned, oval faced, normal built, cannot speak, his right index finger is cut and was wearing a black pant and light brown colour full arm shirt at the time of going missing.

Those having any information about the missing man may contact Nanjangud Rural Police Station on Ph: 08221-226259 or call the District Police Control Room on Ph: 0821-2520040, according to a press release.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching