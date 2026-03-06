Man goes missing

March 6, 2026

Nanjangud: A 32-year-old man, who left his house at about 9 pm on Feb. 12, has since gone missing.

The missing man is Swamy, a construction worker and a resident of Devirammanahalli Palya village in the taluk.

He is 5.2 ft. tall, dark complexioned, oval faced, normal built, cannot speak, his right index finger is cut and was wearing a black pant and light brown colour full arm shirt at the time of going missing.

Those having any information about the missing man may contact Nanjangud Rural Police Station on Ph: 08221-226259 or call the District Police Control Room on Ph: 0821-2520040, according to a press release.