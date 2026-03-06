Attempt to reunite rescued leopard cubs with mother
News

Attempt to reunite rescued leopard cubs with mother

March 6, 2026

Forest officials place cubs in cage and wait for mother in vain

Gundlupet: The Forest Department officials, who had rescued two leopard cubs from a banana plantation at Padagur village in the taluk, are trying to reunite the cubs with their mother.

On Tuesday, two cubs aged between two and three months were found in the banana plantation belonging to one Shivakumar at the village.

The Forest officials and staff, who rescued the cubs, decided to reunite the cubs with their mother and placed them in a cage kept at the rescue spot anticipating that the mother would return and take her cubs. Though they waited till late night, there was no sight of  leopardess, following which the cubs were shifted to the Buffer Zone Office in the town.

The two cubs were examined by the veterinarian and were fed with milk.  The cubs were again placed at the same spot, from where they were rescued, to reunite them with their mother, said Range Forest Officer (RFO) Shivakumar.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching