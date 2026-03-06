Kurubarahalli Sy.No.4 24.10-acre land row: RTC to be transferred to Govt., says DC

March 6, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Following allegations by Krishnaraja MLA T. S. Srivatsa that certain private individuals, with the help of officials in the Sub-Registrar’s Office, had attempted to claim ownership of Government land worth about Rs. 200 crore in Kurubarahalli Survey No. 4 in the city, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy has said that the RTC for the entire land parcel will be changed to the Government’s name.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, the DC said the RTC for Survey No. 4, measuring 24.10 acres at the foot of Chamundi Hill, will be fully corrected to reflect Government ownership.

The MLA had yesterday produced documentary evidence claiming that the 24.10-acre land parcel located on Maharana Pratap Singh Road, near Horse Park at the foot of Chamundi Hill, is Government land. However, it has allegedly been sold to developers from Bengaluru with the collusion of certain officials and vested interests.

“I have examined the statements made by the MLA. This is Government property and no one can encroach upon it. The records clearly state that it belongs to the Government. Even if someone attempts to register it for sale at the Sub-Registrar’s office, such registration will not be valid,” the DC clarified.

He said a sale agreement relating to the property had recently been registered, though the actual sale deed had not been executed.

“Since the land belongs to the Government, any attempt to sell it becomes futile. Action will be taken against the Sub-Registrar who registered the sale agreement for this property. We will also examine the registration rules and determine on what basis the document was registered,” he said.