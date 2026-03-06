March 6, 2026

Snail’s pace pipeline works near Bannimantap Circle; road users left with single lane to navigate in two-way direction

Mysore/Mysuru: A section of the road leading towards Jawa factory from Moulana Abul Kalam Azad Circle (Highway Circle) in Bannimantap has been dug up to repair the pipeline, severely inconveniencing the road users, with the mound of soil removed from earth occupying the road.

The vehicle users are left with only a single lane to navigate through this particular stretch in two-day direction, while the pedestrians to forced to take the road, but with caution, as they have to share the space with busy vehicular traffic.

Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW), that took up the pipeline repair works, is blamed for snail’s pace works, delaying the completion of works on time, complain the local residents and daily commuters.

The fear of accidents loom, but fortunately no mishaps have occurred with the people thanking their stars for being safe. With change in weather pattern, resulting in rain 10 days ago, the possibilities of danger cannot be ruled out in the event of rain again. Rain water may accumulate inside the pit dug for works and overflow on to the road, that is rather slope. It is anybody’s imagination, what may be the extent of damage if rain water flows downwards, with shops and houses situated on the stretch of the road.

Meanwhile, VVWW officers clarified that time is required to arrest the leakage of water from the pipeline, by conducting related tests. It is not possible to check the leakage in a day, which would lead to unscientific works. The pipeline was damaged and broken and hence the works were taken up to plug the leakage, the officers added.

Earlier too, the leakage in pipeline was reported, but was minor. The damage widened, after the sand caved in, facilitating the repair works. A new pipe has been laid and works on installing air valve is in progress, that may prevent further damages in future. The works are expected to be completed within two or three days, the VVWW officers said.